Teacher gets show cause notice for spreading old message of holidays on social media

Udaipur : A government school teacher posted in a remote tribal block of Udaipur district was served show cause notice by the Chief District Education Officer (CDEO) on Thursday, for spreading an old message of the Collector regarding holidays in schools.



Shivlal Damor, a teacher at the government primary school in Lakhumbara Fala in Jhadol block posted a letter issued by the Collector announcing closure of primary schools due to extreme cold conditions from January 9 to 12. The letter also announced change of timing for the secondary classes and the new timing was told to be from 10.30 to 3.30pm with immediate effect. The letter was posted in the whatsapp group ‘Guruji-2’ which had many members including head masters, teachers and staff of several government schools.



The letter created much confusion among the members and some of them who did not verify or carefully read the date mentioned in the letter, believed it to be true and were mislead about the holidays. When the authorities came to know of the post, they found that the Collector’s letter was issued in 2019, when the schools were closed down for the same dates. “The incident has put the education department in a bad light and taking it seriously, a show cause notice has been served to the erring teacher who has been asked to submit his explanation within three days. If he fails to comply, action would be initiated against him” Shivji Gaur, the CDEO said.