Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide : Bollywood’s nepotism and mental health’s terrible stigma

Aditi Gadhvi

Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented Indian film and television actor, dancer, television personality, an entrepreneur and a philanthropist. His career has many successes with his debut show such as ‘kis desh mein hai meraa dil‘ and his famous films like ‘kai po che‘ and MS Dhoni‘. He was born on 21 January 1986 in patna, Bihar, India where he grew up. Though he was successful he had many stresses leading him to tragically taking his own life. His life was filled with strains but also a great reputation and education. He enrolled at Delhi technological university, which was known as Delhi college of engineering but soon left for his acting career. He left the four year degree course but still remained in awe of astronomy.

His passion for space and astronomy lead him to visiting NASA (national aeronautics space administration) and ISU (international space university) in France. He visited these places as research of a film ‘chandamama door ke‘ which was shelved later on. His films have been shelved many times in the past with many movies. Particularly the movie ‘Paani‘. This movie had been in the works for months and was one of the happiest things that had happened to Sushant. Producers say ‘he was bouncing up and down, so excited that he was going to work with me and do Paani‘. His enthusiasm has driven him to Achieve many successes. Some of which were only achievable because of his past manager Disha Salian. Disha had recently past away because of suicide as well. hearing that his film was shelved and that an important figure in his life had passed away was heartbreaking news and lead him into depression.

His films have been shelved in the past, having had signed 7 films and in 6 months losing it all.He had put his heart and soul into this film ‘Paani‘. He was convinced that he would be able to break the curse bestowed on him by Salman Khan. Salman Khan had a major role in shelving Sushant Singh‘s films as he had done in the past. He had supposedly told big companies and people such as, Karan Johar, Yash Raj Films (YRF), T-Series, and ma that he wasn‘t able to air his films. This was because of a rumoured fight between Sooraj Pancholi and Sushant Singh. Sooraj has come out and told to the public through his Instagram that he‘s been receiving negativity and hate messages ever since the “fake” news has been published. Because of this, the reason of his shelved movies are still unknown.

Rumours suggest that the reason for Sushant banning is Salman Khan. We know he has the reputation and stance to do so and he has done it in the past with many actors. A great example is about an actor is Vivek Oberoi, Vivek was banned from many films in the past.

These “shelved” films made his work punishing for himself. Salman Khan‘s reason for banning him was due to personal love life issues dealing with Aishwarya Rai. Aishwarya Rai was previously dating Salman Khan but that didn‘t work out leading them to break up. After this event Aishwarya was in a relationship with Vivek, which gave Salman Khan the motive to ban Vivek. Though later the couple broke up. In this case Salman Khan had the power and motive to ban Vivek, but there is no reason discovered for the banning of Sushant.

Because of Sushant‘s tragic news, other celebrities has decided to speak up about their past and its dealings with Salman khan. These actors and the Indian society has accused of Salman Khan for ruining the careers of many artists in Bollywood like singer Arijit Singh, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi. This has happened a long time ago but only surfacing now because of the devastating circumstance. How bad is it to know that it took the death of a talented young man for people to come out about their struggles. In my opinion the Indian society and culture has a bad stigma against talking about emotions and mental health in general. If this stigma of talking about emotions wasn‘t there then Sushant Singh would still be alive, he would be here by having professional help for his ever worsening depression.

Depression is a difficult thing to understand especially for people who have never experienced it. In India especially there is a bad image around mental health and in seeing a physiatrist because you are described to be ‘crazy‘ and ‘psychotic‘. Because of the way society treats this information is so bad that it leads a lot of people to bottle emotions up resulting in suicidal thoughts. Suicide was the most common cause of death in the age groups of 15–39 years in India with 135,000 people dying per year which is increasing every day. It is things like these that should be talked more about in the mainstream media and not the reasons behind it. People in India have been outraged by Salman khans actions and have been tearing up posters and statues. Where as they should be standing up for more education on mental health and should be protesting against to have more mental health services

In more developed countries students are educated about mental health and are given resources to improve their mental health, where as india has been fixated over the idea that it doesn‘t matter. They have made up their mind that mental illness is a small issue that is a minority to studying when in reality it is one of the biggest factors impacting students studying and life. These expectations put on young people affect how they react to things like results as grades, leading to one student committing suicide every hour. The newer generations have many added concerns that weren‘t there before. The older generations fail to accept this and put further more stress on students.

Our generation though has a super power. A power of absorbing information on a crazy scale. We have access to current and a wide range of information about the world and we can implement this knowledge into schools where the education about mental health is required and should be compulsory. By just educating young minds we will be able to create a change in the Indian society and try to change the stigma around mental health by schooling them on this relevant issue. Stigma is the strong feeling of disapproval that most people in a society have about something in this case mental health.I hope that this article can help open up people minds about the harsh reality that is mental health, being a sufferer of mental health illness I want to be able to help as many people as possible battling this struggle.