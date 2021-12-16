Subros zooms on bagging order from Indian Railways

Subros is currently trading at Rs. 390.95, up by 16.90 points or 4.52% from its previous closing of Rs. 374.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 379.65 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 408.80 and Rs. 377.55 respectively. So far 13786 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 418.00 on 25-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 283.40 on 20-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 415.00 and Rs. 354.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2557.89 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 36.79%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 12.26% and 50.95% respectively.

Subros has bagged an order from Indian Railways for supply of Coach Air-conditioners (LHB-RMPU Type 1) in a recently concluded tender. The company is already a supplier of Rail Driver Cabin Air-Conditioning system and with this business, the complete scope of air conditioning for rail driver cabin and coaches is complete. This is in line with its strategic direction to expand business in Railway Electric Mobility Segment.

Subros is the only integrated manufacturing unit in India for Auto Air Conditioning systems and Thermal Products.