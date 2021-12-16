Ramco Systems inches up on planning to implement Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.9 at Pathfinder Aviation

Ramco Systems is currently trading at Rs. 458.60, up by 0.15 points or 0.03% from its previous closing of Rs. 458.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 464.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 477.95 and Rs. 453.20 respectively. So far 6870 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 784.15 on 11-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 366.70 on 29-Nov-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 495.00 and Rs. 444.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1411.50 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 54.42%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 10.36% and 35.22% respectively.

Ramco Systems is planning to implement its Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.9 at Pathfinder Aviation, a heli-charter operator with services ranging from survey and exploration, firefighting, heli-skiing, Department of Defense contracts, oil and gas, utility support, aerial cinema and more. Ramco’s full suite Aviation Software will integrate and automate various operations at Pathfinder Aviation empowering them with a one stop solution to cater to all their complex business needs.

The next-gen Aviation Software will offer Pathfinder modules covering Maintenance, Supply Chain Management, Flight Operations, Safety & Quality and Finance, and will seamlessly integrate with Pathfinder Aviation’s existing HR and payroll system, thus replacing multiple legacy applications. The solution will also automate the duty tracking of pilots thereby providing visibility across departments, tracking profitability at an aircraft level and enabling quicker turnaround time for aircraft.

In addition, with its digital enablers like state-of-the art mobile apps, Electronic Flight Bag, HUBs, Electronic Signature Capability, Dashboards, and offline mobile application capability, Ramco will help Pathfinder manage its remote operations with zero connectivity and help achieve paperless operations.

Ramco Systems is a next-gen enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in HR and Global Payroll, ERP and M&EMRO for Aviation.