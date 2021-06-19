State-of-art field hospital set up at Rajsamand

The 8000-square-meter hospital has an air-conditioning dome based on German technology with a capacity of 100 beds including 20 ICU beds to treat patients and provide them with essential COVID treatment and medical facilities.The field hospital is situated in Hindustan Zinc’s DAV School playground at Dariba where world-class technology has been adopted ensuring strict adherence to safety.

To ensure uninterrupted power supply in the field hospital, a 1200 KV connection and 10 thousand liter capacity water storage has been arranged by the company. Hindustan Zinc would take responsibility of the structural maintenance, medical equipment, fire fighting mechanism, jumbo oxygen cylinder etc.