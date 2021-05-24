State Bank of India jumps on reporting 60% rise in Q4 consolidated net profit

State Bank of India (SBI) is currently trading at Rs. 410.15, up by 9.05 points or 2.26 % from its previous closing of Rs. 401.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 417.15 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 418.90 and Rs. 405.30 respectively. So far 5419165 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 426.45 on 18-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 149.55 on 22-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 418.90 and Rs. 363.85 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 365685.96 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 57.63%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 34.54% and 7.83% respectively.

SBI has reported 80.15% rise in its net profit at Rs 6450.75 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 3580.81 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the bank increased by 6.97% at Rs 81326.96 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 76027.51 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the bank has reported 59.51% rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 7270.25 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 4557.89 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the bank increased by 9.78% at Rs 103430.64 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 94218.82 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the bank has reported 40.88% rise in its net profit at Rs 20410.47 crore as compared to Rs 14488.11 crore for the previous year. Total income of the bank increased by 3.64% at Rs 307107.27 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 296329.43 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

