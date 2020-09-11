SSB Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2020 Apply Online For 1522 Posts



Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has sought online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to a total of 1522 posts of 16 different trades of constable tradesmen. Interested candidate

Description of the posts: Constable Driver (Mail) 574 Constable (Laboratory Assistant) 21 Constable (Veterinary) 161 Constable (Aya) 05 Constable (Carpenter) 03 Constable (Plumber) 01 Constable (Painter) 12 Constable (Tailor) 20 Constable (Combler) 20 Constable (Guard) 23 Constable (Guard) (Cook) Female 26 Constable (Washerman) Mail 92 Constable (Washerman) Female 28 Constable (Barber) Mail 75 Constable (Barber) Female 12 Constable (Safaiwala) Mail 89 Constable (Safaiwala) Female 28 Constable (Water Carrier) Mail 101 Constable (Water Carrier) Female 12 Constable (Water Carrier) Mail 01

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed tenth degree from a recognized board. Also, it is mandatory for them to have a driving license to drive heavy vehicles. Detailed information is available on the official website.} Age Limit Candidates should be between 18 to 27 years of age. Candidates of reserved category will be given full relaxation in age limit as per government rules.} Salary will be given to the selected candidates as salary from 21,700 to ₹ 69,100 per month.

Application fee: General category, OBC and EWS category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. SC / ST and women candidates will not have to pay the application fee.}

How to apply: Interested candidates can apply in online mode before the last date through the official website https://applyssb.com/SSBOnlineV1/applicationIndex.