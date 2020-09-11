Bajaj Finance trades in green on raising Rs 400 crore through NCDs

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at Rs. 3518.35, up by 19.35 points or 0.55% from its previous closing of Rs. 3499.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 3494.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 3525.00 and Rs. 3456.15 respectively. So far 74527 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 4923.20 on 20-Feb-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1783.10 on 27-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 3629.00 and Rs. 3393.65 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 208615.74 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 56.20%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 31.35% and 12.22% respectively.

Bajaj Finance has raised Rs 400 crore through Secured redeemable non-convertibles debentures (NCDs) and allotted 4000 NCDs of face value of Rs 10 lakh each on private placement basis. The Debenture Allotment Committee of the Company at its meeting held on September 10, 2020 has alloted and approved the same

Bajaj Finance, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 40 million customers across the country.