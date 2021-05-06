Cadila Healthcare zooms on inking pact to extend tenure of joint venture with Bayer

Cadila Healthcare is currently trading at Rs. 600.85, up by 31.55 points or 5.54% from its previous closing of Rs. 569.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 570.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 607.50 and Rs. 565.20 respectively. So far 1659326 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 605.00 on 26-Apr-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 318.10 on 08-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 607.50 and Rs. 558.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 61470.62 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.88%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 16.53% and 8.40% respectively.

Cadila Healthcare has inked a pact to extend the tenure of a joint venture with Bayer for two months to explore possibilities of further collaboration. The company has signed an agreement to extend the tenure of the joint venture with a Bayer Group firm for a period of two months.

Cadila Healthcare is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The company’s subsidiaries include Zydus Wellness, Liva Pharmaceuticals, Biochem Pharmaceutical Industries, Zydus Technologies, German Remedies, Dialforhealth India, Dialforhealth Unity and Dialforhealth Greencross, among others.

