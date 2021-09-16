Sonata Software rises on incorporating wholly owned subsidiary company

Sonata Software is currently trading at Rs. 854.45, up by 5.70 points or 0.67% from its previous closing of Rs. 848.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 858.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 874.75 and Rs. 851.00 respectively. So far 13870 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 908.00 on 25-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 300.80 on 02-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 874.75 and Rs. 838.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 8973.77 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 28.17%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 28.29% and 43.54% respectively.

Sonata Software has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary company namely ‘Sonata Software Intercontinental’ (SSIL) to provide end‐to‐end solutions to Information Technology Services. The authorized share capital of SSIL is Euro 100,000 (100,000 equity shares (Ordinary Shares) of Euro 1 each) for which no government/ regulatory approval is required.

The company holds 100% shareholding of SSIL. The initial subscription in SSIL by the company does not fall under the purview of Related Party transaction and the promoter/ promoter group/ group companies do not have any interest in SSIL. The newly incorporated entity is yet to commence its operations.

Sonata Software is a global IT services firm focused on catalysing transformational IT Initiatives of its clients through deep domain knowledge, technology expertise and customer commitment.

Please share this news







