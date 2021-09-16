Royal Orchid Hotels shines on opening five new properties in various destination across India

Royal Orchid Hotels is currently trading at Rs. 85.05, up by 2.70 points or 3.28% from its previous closing of Rs. 82.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 82.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 86.50 and Rs. 81.25 respectively. So far 15104 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 93.10 on 07-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 57.25 on 03-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 86.50 and Rs. 71.85 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 232.02 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 68.83%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 5.01% and 26.16% respectively.

Royal Orchid Hotels has opened 5 new properties; two hotels under the brand Regenta Inn, one under the brand Regenta Central, one under the brand Regenta place and one under the brand Regenta Resort. These hotels were opened in various destination across India. Two hotels in Amritsar, one in Sampbalpur and one in Somnath. The group also opened one leisure property in Kabini, Karnataka.

The new hotels launched in Amritsar, Somnath and Sambalpur will help fortify the group’s position as one of the leaders in the corporate business market. These hotels are located in close proximity to the city’s corporate houses, central business district and other transport hubs which is predicted to feed a strong demand pipeline originating from industrial organisations and IT companies.

Royal Orchid Hotels is one of India’s fastest-growing hospitality brands. It caters to business and leisure travellers who value comfort, great cuisine, distinctly warm Indian hospitality, and value for money. Its modern and fully equipped hotels, resorts, long-stay suites, and inns are what make its guests return time and time again to its properties in metro cities, holiday destinations, pilgrimage sites and wildlife parks.

