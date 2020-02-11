SHO held for taking 2.5 L as bribe in Udaipur

Udaipur : The Anti Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested a station house officer for allegedly accepting a bribe of 2.5 lakh at his quarter in Kherwada town of Udaipur district. The accused officer Bhanwarlal Bishnoi son of Malaram, posted at Kherwada police station had demanded 4.5 lakh from one Amit Baleshwar, resident of Swastik colony for favoring him in a case pending against him.

Amit gave a written complaint to the ACB, Dungarpur unit where he told the officials that a case was pending against him at Kherwada PS under sections 341, 323, 504 and 34 of IPC. Amit said that Bishnoi demanded 2.5 lakh from him for not implicating him under section 452 in the case. The complainant said that even in the original FIR section 452 hadnt been mentioned, however, the SHO said that there was much pressure on him to include section 452 also in the complaint. The complainant also said that the officer tormented him and even forced him to stay out of the town for few days.

The complainant paid 1.5 lakh in first installment. ” We received the complaint on Sunday which was found true after verification next day. On Tuesday, the accused SHO was caught red handed accepting 2.5 lakh as bribe from the complainant at his government quarter. The department has seized the cash while investigations are underway to find out other assets and movable and immovable property details” DySP Gulab Singh informed. According to sources, the SHO is said to have good connections with few of the senior officers in the department and has many properties. He hails from Jodhpur and has been recently transferred to Banswara.