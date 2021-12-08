Shalby is currently trading at Rs. 139.70, up by 0.90 points or 0.65% from its previous closing of Rs. 138.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 142.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 142.05 and Rs. 139.45 respectively. So far 5364 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 214.00 on 10-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 94.05 on 21-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 144.75 and Rs. 136.65 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1506.20 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.02%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 4.17% and 21.81% respectively.

Shalby’s wholly-owned subsidiary — Mars Medical Devices (MMDL) has further subscribed 2,09,000 equity shares of Singapore dollar 1 each in MMDL’s Subsidiary Shalby Global Technologies, Singapore (SGTPL), and remitted funds for the same on December 7, 2021.

SGTPL is a subsidiary of Mars Medical Devices and a Step-down Subsidiary of the Company. Shareholding of MMDL in SGTPL is now increased from 96% to 97.82%.

Shalby is a chain of Multi-specialty tertiary care hospitals based out of Ahmedabad. It has combined bed strength of more than 700 beds with its multispecialty hospitals across Gujarat and Goa.