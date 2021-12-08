Shriram Transport Finance Company is currently trading at Rs. 1483.00, up by 19.60 points or 1.34% from its previous closing of Rs. 1463.40 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1486.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1492.90 and Rs. 1465.00 respectively. So far 12186 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1696.15 on 09-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 917.95 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1492.90 and Rs. 1425.85 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 40193.82 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 25.58%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 68.49% and 5.93% respectively.

Shriram Transport Finance Company has raised Rs 50 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis. The allotment committee of the company in its meeting held on December 07, 2021, has approved and allotted Senior secured rated, listed principal protected market linked redeemable Nonconvertible debentures (NCD) on Private placement basis for an issue size of Rs 50 crore plus green shoe option of Rs 50 crore. The Proceeds of the issue will be utilized for financing of Commercial Vehicles, refinancing of existing debt and other general purposes of the company.

Shriram Transport Finance Company is a flagship company of the Chennai-based Shriram group and is classified as deposit taking Asset Financing NBFC.