Wednesday , August 25 2021

Scoreboard: India vs England, Day 1, Third Test

Leeds : Scoreboard on the opening day of the third Test between India and England here on Wednesday.

 

India 1st Innings:

Rohit Sharma

c Robinson b Overton

19

 

KL Rahul c Buttler b Anderson 0

 

Cheteshwar Pujara c Buttler b Anderson 1

 

Virat Kohli c Buttler b Anderson 7

 

Ajinkya Rahane c Buttler b Robinson 18

 

Rishabh Pant c Buttler b Robinson

2

 

Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Curran 4

 

Mohammed Shami

c Burns b Overton 0

 

Ishant Sharma not out 8

 

Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Curran

0

 

Mohammed Siraj c Root b Overton 3

 

Extras: (LB-11, NB-5) 16

 

 

Total: (All out in 40.4 overs) 78

 

 

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-4, 3-21, 4-56, 5-58, 6-67, 7-67, 8-67, 9-67, 10-78

 

Bowling: James Anderson 8-5-6-3, Ollie Robinson 10-3-16-2, Sam Curran 10-2-27-2, Moeen Ali 2-0-4-0, Craig Overton 10.4-5-14-3.

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved