Scoreboard: India vs England, Day 1, Third Test

Leeds : Scoreboard on the opening day of the third Test between India and England here on Wednesday.
India 1st Innings:
Rohit Sharma
c Robinson b Overton
19
KL Rahul c Buttler b Anderson 0
Cheteshwar Pujara c Buttler b Anderson 1
Virat Kohli c Buttler b Anderson 7
Ajinkya Rahane c Buttler b Robinson 18
Rishabh Pant c Buttler b Robinson
2
Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Curran 4
Mohammed Shami
c Burns b Overton 0
Ishant Sharma not out 8
Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Curran
0
Mohammed Siraj c Root b Overton 3
Extras: (LB-11, NB-5) 16
Total: (All out in 40.4 overs) 78
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-4, 3-21, 4-56, 5-58, 6-67, 7-67, 8-67, 9-67, 10-78
Bowling: James Anderson 8-5-6-3, Ollie Robinson 10-3-16-2, Sam Curran 10-2-27-2, Moeen Ali 2-0-4-0, Craig Overton 10.4-5-14-3.