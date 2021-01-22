SBI Cards and Payment zooms despite reporting 52% fall in Q3 net profit

SBI Cards And Payment Services is currently trading at Rs. 1020.20, up by 41.05 points or 4.19% from its previous closing of Rs. 979.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1006.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1024.90 and Rs. 979.15 respectively. So far 149758 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1,024.90 on 22-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 495.25 on 22-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1,024.90 and Rs. 941.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 96027.65 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 69.40%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 9.74% and 20.86% respectively.

The company has reported 51.77% fall in its net profit at Rs 209.66 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to Rs 434.67 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 0.91% at Rs 2,539.77 crore for Q3FY21 as compared Rs 2,563.21 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

SBI Cards and Payment Services is a payment solutions provider in India.

