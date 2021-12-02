Sangam (India) to invest Rs 137.25 crore for expansion of Rajasthan manufacturing facility

Sangam (India) is planning to invest Rs 137.25 crore for the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. The total cost of the expansion project is funded partly by term loans of Rs 102 crore and balance Rs 35.25 crore by internal accruals.

The move is aimed at increasing the capacity of their cotton yarn business by 47 per cent and knitted fabric business by 28 per cent. The expansion is expected to increase the company’s revenue by 15 per cent from 2022-23. The expansion programme will result in the installation of 32,832 spindles and 6 knitting machines for the manufacturing of cotton yarn and knitted fabric.

Sangam (India) is the largest producer of PV dyed yarn in Asia at a single location. It is also a forerunner in manufacturing ready to stitch fabric.

