Hindustan Zinc Electrifies Six Panchayats with Solar Powered Street Lights

40 solar lights will be installed across six Pancahayats near Zawar

Udaipur : Hindustan Zinc, the leading global integrated producer of zinc, lead, and silver, leverages its various initiatives to promote renewable energy, technology, and community development.As part of their CSR initiative, the company inaugurated40 solar streetlights across6 Panchayats near Zawar. HZL strongly believes that electricity is a critical driver of socio-economic development, and that affordable green and clean energy is the ideal approach for the benefit of the community as well as the environment.

The village Sarpanch, Prakash Meena, and the HZL’s CSR team chose specific areas in the village, and installation work began following the consultation with the local community. “Due to the effort of the CSR team of Zawar Mines, the residents of our village will have access to electricity, and the interest towards renewable energy and solar lights will also develop among the local people,” remarked the local Sarpanch, Mr. Prakash Meena.

Talking about the series of renewable energy initiatives, SBU Director, Zawar Mines – Mr. Kishore S expressed his vision of improving & strengthening rural infrastructures and promote green energy values through the integration of clean energy and smart technology applications.The villagers’ lives will be significantly touched by the installation of solar-powered streetlights which will provide better illumination to the villages and ensure safety post-sunset. In the long run, the idea is to install additional streetlights and other infrastructure and development projects in these villages, for a brighter and progressive Rajasthan.

The company has been promoting solar energy while simultaneously working to improve the quality of life of local communities. More than 100 solar street lights have already been erected throughout Zawar’s 12 Panchayats, with an additional 40 on the way. This initiative will ensure the safety of local villages, avoid accidents, and improve visibility for everyone at night. This will also provide communities with environmentally friendly technologies and improve their standard of living by providing illumination at night.

