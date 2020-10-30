SAI will fund boarding and lodging of badminton players quarantined in Germany | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The Sports Authority of India will pay for the expenses that are going to be incurred by two Badminton players Ajay Jayaram and Subhankar Dey for the length of their quarantine in Germany from October 30 to November 10, on humanitarian grounds. SAI will be paying a total of Rs. 1.46 Lakhs for their hotel stay and food expenses and will release 90 percent of the amount immediately.

The two players were scheduled to play the SaarLorLux Open in Saarbrucken this week but pulled out as they had been training with Lakshya Sen who had pulled out of the tournament earlier. While both players had tested COVID negative on arrival in Germany, they had trained with Lakshya whose coach DK Sen’s covid report had come positive on October 27. As a close contact, they withdrew from the tournament so as to not jeopardise the safety of the other players and hamper the functioning of the tournament.

SAI is in constant touch with the Indian Consulate in Frankfurt to facilitate the situation involving the two players.