registration for army rectruiment rally at ajmer opens : 14 may to 27 june 2021

Jaipur : Army recruitment rally for Rajasthan zone will be held from 11 July to 02 August 2021 at Kayad Vishram Sthali, Ajmer (Rajasthan). Online registration for the rally is mandatory and will be open from 14 May to 27 June 21.

The recruitment rally for Sol GD, Sol Tech and Sol Tdn (10th & 8th) will be held for all eligible candidates from Ajmer, Baran, Bundi, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Kota & Rajsamand districts.

Rectruiment for Sol Clk/ SKT, Sol NA / NA Vet and Sep Pharma will be held for all eligible candidates of rajasthan state except Ajmer, Baran, Bundi, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Kota and Rajasmand district.

Candidates should check join indian army website (www.joinindianarmy.nic.in) for the notification accordingly.

