Granules India pledges to provide Telangana government 16 crore Paracetamol-500 mg tablets

Granules India has pledged to provide the Telangana government 16 crore Paracetamol-500 mg tablets free of cost to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The company will provide one crore tablets every week, starting from May 12, aggregating to 16 crore tablets worth Rs eight crore over next four months.

Granules India is manufacturer and supplier of pharmaceutical products. Its products include active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) like tablets, caplets, rapid release, pharmaceutical, formulation intermediates (PFI) and Finished Dosages (FDs).

