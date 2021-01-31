Rajsamand police arrest couple for branding, torturing 7-year old girl

‘Couple sent to judicial remand for 14days’

Udaipur : Rajsamand police has arrested a couple for ill treatment and torturing a 7-year old girl for over two months in Peladol village under Bhim police station of the district. The couple who were her distant relative, made her do all the household chores, did not feed her well and on petty mistakes served severe punishment. They tied her upside down and thrashed her. They allegedly even put chilly powder on her private parts, branded her at several places on her body.

The couple were produced before the local court on Saturday, which ordered both to be sent in judicial custody for two weeks while the Child Welfare Committee sent the girl to state shelter home. The abuse came to light on Friday when someone in the neighborhood shot a video which went viral on social media. The child line was informed and the gram secretary, sarpanch and many people went to the house where they released the girl from her relatives and took her to the police station. The case has been registered under sections 344, 323, 34 of the IPC and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

“The girl’s father Devi SIngh , resident of Thaneta village works in Gujarat. This girl is from his first wife who died some years ago. The man married another woman and has two kids with the second wife. Two-three months ago the couple went to work in Gujarat, they left this girl at their cousin Kishan Singh’s home in Peladol village but they took the other kids with them” Bhim SHO Gajendra Singh told Udaipur Kiran.

After leaving the girl, the parents did not make any efforts to know about her well being, the officer said. Kishan Singh and his wife Rekha ill treated the girl and thrashed her often. CWC chairman Bhavna Paliwal said when the girl was brought before the bench, she was in a bad condition. Her cheek and ear was bitten, and the nail in one of the finger had been plucked off. ” The child told us that she cleaned the house, fetched water daily and did all the household chores but was not given enough food” Paliwal told Udaipur Kiran.

Though the medical examination got done by the police doesnt claim any sexual assault on the child or any internal injuries, however it was told that the couple even put chilly powder inside her private parts. Paliwal said the CWC team tried to contact her father but could not reach him on phone. “The child is in a state of shock. We will speak to her once she is able to narrate her plight clearly. We have informed the Child Commission too. Police did not take swift action on being informed about the video. Also it was after much persuasion that they took the child for medical examination. There was no one at the police station when the girl was taken there” Paliwal said.