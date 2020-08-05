PM to attend public function on Laying of Foundation Stone of ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’ tomorrow

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will attend the public function on laying of the Foundation Stone of ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’ at Ayodhya tomorrow.

Prior to the function, Prime Minister will take part in Pooja and Darshan at Hanumangarhi. He will then travel to Shree Ram Janmabhoomi where he will take part in Pooja and Darshan of ‘Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman’. He will then plant a Parijat sapling and subsequently perform Bhoomi Pujan.

Prime Minister will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of Foundation Stone and also release Commemorative Postage Stamp on ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’.