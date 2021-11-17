Nora Fatehi reveals she almost got chocked during ‘Kusu Kusu’ shoot; calls it worst experience on sets

Nora Fatehi recalls her ‘worst’ experience on ‘Kusu kusu’ set Nora Fatehi is known for her remarkable dancing skills. From songs like Dilbar to Saki Saki to the latest release Kusu Kusu, Nora has managed to lwow the audiences with her moves. ‘Kusu Kusu’ from the upcoming film ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ starring John Abraham released recently and needless to say, Nora’s moves took the internet by storm. The track left everyone speechless as it showed her performing some really difficult belly-dancing moves with ease. The second look, features Nora in a veil cape attached to her bodysuit. The cape was tied to her necklace. However, due to the weight of the heavy veil, the necklace choked Nora and even left bruise marks.

