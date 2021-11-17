Adani Transmission climbs ESG rankings in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

Adani Transmission (ATL) has scored 63 points in the 2021 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) survey conducted by DJSI – S&P Global. This is significantly higher than the average world electric utility sector score of 38.

With an industry-specific approach, the S&P Global ESG score provides multiple layers of ESG intelligence with three underlying Environment, Social, and Governance & Economic Dimension scores.

Adani Transmission is a holding company. The company operates as a power transmission company. It is engaged in transmission of electric energy and trading of castor oil.