NLC India moves up on making efforts to ramp coal output

NLC India is currently trading at Rs. 77.00, up by 5.90 points or 8.30% from its previous closing of Rs. 71.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 72.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 78.70 and Rs. 70.30 respectively. So far 4135231 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 78.70 on 14-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 46.25 on 19-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 78.70 and Rs. 68.70 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 10552.30 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 79.20%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 11.59% and 9.22% respectively.

NLC India is making efforts to ramp coal output from one of its mines in Odisha to up to 10 million tonnes per annum this year. The company aims to increase the coal production to up to 20 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) from next year onwards. The company has taken steps to achieve the target of 6 MTPA from its original schedule of four MTPA during the current year. Considering the high demand of coal, the company is taking all out efforts to augment the coal production of Talabira Mine up to 10 MTPA for the current year and up to 20 MTPA from next year onwards. This will not only provide fuel security to end use plants but also make available coal in the market.

The coal produced is being transported to its one of the end use plant, NLC Tamil Nadu Power’s 2 x 500 MW plant at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. This is a subsidiary of the company.

