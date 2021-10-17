TVS Motor catches speed on rolling out 1 lakh unit of BMW 310cc series motorcycle

TVS Motor Company is currently trading at Rs. 586.95, up by 10.00 points or 1.73% from its previous closing of Rs. 576.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 583.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 588.65 and Rs. 571.25 respectively. So far 119289 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 665.70 on 27-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 407.25 on 28-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 588.65 and Rs. 555.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 27569.31 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 52.26%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 37.92% and 9.82% respectively.

TVS Motor Company has rolled out 1 lakh unit of BMW Motorrad’s 310cc series of motorcycles. The motorcycle was rolled out from the company’s Hosur facility. The company’s Hosur manufacturing plant produces around 10 percent of BMW Motorrad’s volumes globally. The BMW Motorrad models – BMW G 310 R and BMW 310 GS are now available in 120 countries.

In 2013, the company and BMW Motorrad signed a cooperation agreement to develop and produce sub-500cc motorcycles for the global market. This strategic partnership has introduced three products on the 310cc platform, namely BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS and the company’s TVS Apache RR 310. All three products are manufactured at the company’s Hosur facility.

Please share this news







