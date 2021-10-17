Reliance Industries trades higher on the bourses

Reliance Industries is currently trading at Rs. 2700.95, up by 5.05 points or 0.19% from its previous closing of Rs. 2695.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2705.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2717.70 and Rs. 2687.15 respectively. So far 140747 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2724.70 on 11-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1830.00 on 29-Jan-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2724.70 and Rs. 2580.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1826435.11 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 50.59%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.38% and 11.03% respectively.

Reliance Industries has topped Indian corporates in the World’s Best Employers rankings 2021 published by Forbes. Reliance was placed at 52 in the overall ranking of 750 global corporates likes Phillips, Sanofi, Pfizer and Intel.

Reliance Industries is India’s largest private sector company. The company’s activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and 4G digital services.

Please share this news







