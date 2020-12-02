Nissan India launches the big, bold, beautiful and ‘carismatic’ SUV, the Nissan Magnite

Udaipur : Nissan Indiahas announced the price and commenced bookings of the all-new Nissan Magnite across all Nissan dealerships in the country and on its website, https://book.nissan.in/. The big, bold, beautiful and ‘carismatic’ SUV is available at a special introductory price of INR 4,99,000 (ex-showroom)until December 31, 2020.

“The all-new Nissan Magnite marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Nissan NEXT strategy for both the Indian and global market. Built on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’, the all-new Nissan Magnite comes with more than 20 first-in-class and best-in-segment features that providesconsumers with a differentiated, innovative and accessible ownership experience,” said Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India.

In line with Nissan’s philosophy of continuous innovation to deliver enriching experiences, Nissan’s renowned technologies are provided across the model range, including X-TRONIC CVT, Cruise Control, 360-degree Around View Monitor and Nissan Connect.Each grade walk of the all-new Nissan Magnite has been carefully curated to meet the aspirations of the discerning Indian customer:

For the tech-savvy Indian customer, Nissan’s optional ‘Tech Pack’ includes wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lampsand high-end speakers.

Nissan India today has also launched a first-in-industry virtual test drive feature that allows the customer to experience the all-new Nissan Magnite on their personal device, wherever they may be. This interactive drive experience gives Nissan customers a unique chance to drive the ‘carismatic’ SUV with a virtual sales consultant.

“With the launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite, Nissan has reached a memorable milestone in its customer-centric journey for the Indian market.Specifically for our discerning Indian customers, we are offering the big, bold, beautiful and ‘carismatic’ SUVat a special introductory price.We believe that the all-new Nissan Magnite will be a disruptive game changerthat is high on technology and aspirations,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.