Network 18 Media and Investments gains after settling case with Sebi

Network 18 Media & Investment is currently trading at Rs. 44.05, up by 0.05 points or 0.11% from its previous closing of Rs. 44.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 43.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 44.70 and Rs. 43.50 respectively. So far 91626 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 50.05 on 22-Jul-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 14.85 on 25-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 45.75 and Rs. 41.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 4643.22 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 75.00%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 3.37% and 21.63% respectively.

Network 18 Media and Investments has settled a case with Sebi, pertaining to alleged failure to disclose Independent Media Trust (IMT) as a promoter in the draft papers for the rights issue, after paying Rs 1.56 crore towards settlement charges.

Network 18 Media and Investments or NW18 had approached Sebi to settle the matter through the settlement order.

Network18 Media and Investments is one of the largest media conglomerates with diversified but synergistic interests in Television with its bouquet of fifty channels in India and thirteen international channels, besides filmed entertainment, digital content, magazines, digital commerce and allied businesses.

Please share this news







