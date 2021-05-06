Ncc To Be Included As Elective Course In Universities Affiliated With Ncc & Aicte

Jaipur : NCC Directorate Rajasthan informs that UGC and AICTE have accepted the proposal for inclusion of NCC as an elective course on choice based credit score system in universities affiliated with UGC as well AICTE. Under this scheme, students/cadets can obtain additional bonus marks while getting their degrees.

The information on proposal is available on Ministry of Education and UGC website. The syllabus of the subject is divided into 6 Semester and 24 credit points. It is in accordance with the new Education Policy 2020.

Air Commodore LK Jain apprised that necessary liaison is being carried out with Vice Chancellor, Rajasthan University in this regard. A letter on this subject has already been initiated on 15 April 2021 by the UGC & AICTE to all concerned universities under their jurisdiction.

