Indian Bank slips on declaring NPA account of Saravana Stores as fraud

Indian Bank is currently trading at Rs. 113.25, down by 1.10 points or 0.96% from its previous closing of Rs. 114.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 114.30 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 115.80 and Rs. 112.75 respectively. So far 166012 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 156.90 on 18-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 43.25 on 29-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 121.60 and Rs. 107.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 12891.72 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 88.06%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 5.38% and 6.56% respectively.

Indian Bank has declared the NPA account of Saravana Stores with an outstanding balance of Rs 231 crore as fraud. Non-performing account (NPA) Saravana Stores (Gold Palace) has been declared as fraud and reported to RBI as per regulatory requirement.

Indian Bank was established as a part of the Swadeshi movement. The Bank provides a wide spectrum of banking products and services.

