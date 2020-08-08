Ministry of Tourism is organising five webinars of Dekho Apna Desh webinar series to celebrate Independence Day

It is that time of the year again when the people of the country stand together with pride humming the national anthem to respect the chronicled accomplishment of Indian Independence of 1947. Indias struggle to freedom is a significant chapter in the nations history and holds a value greater than any significant event of the past. The celebration of this day i.e. 15th August is marked by Prime Ministers hoisting of the Indian tricolour flag in countrys capital city New Delhi, and all across States and Union Territories and at the India Missions across the globe.

As the nation equips to commend its 74th Independence Day on the 15th of August 2020, Ministry of Tourism as part of its Dekho Apna Desh webinar series has lined up five webinars to commemorate and honour nations most significant day. These webinars will collectively touch upon themes encompassing the freedom movement, places significant to it and pioneers who had a notable participation in helping India secure its independence.

The webinar details are as follows:

On 8 th of August 2020 (Saturday) is the Memoirs of 1857: A Prelude to Independence by Ms. Nidhi Bansal, CEO, India City Walks & India With Locals and Dr. Soumi Roy, Head of Operations, IWL &IHW. Participants can register for the webinar on https:/ /bit.ly/Memoirsof1857

On 12 th of August 2020 (Wednesday) is the ‘ Lesser known stories of Indias struggle for Independence  by Mrs. Akila Raman and Ms. Nayantara Nayar from Storytrails

While trying to keep up with social distancing and observe the guidelines of the lockdown, Ministry of Tourism has empowered the utilization of virtual medium to commend this significant event where anyone will have the option to join the meetings by means of National e-Governance Departments web-based conferencing site. The details for registration are available on the websites incredibleindia.org, tourism.gov.in and the social media handles of Incredible India.