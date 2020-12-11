Mesmerising honeymoon photos of newlywed Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu

After making headlines with her wedding pictures in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is enjoying her special time with her husband Gautam Kitchlu in the Maldives. Kajal took to her Instagram and shared some stunning pictures from her honeymoon. From posing against the backdrop of the azure blue waters of the Indian Ocean along with Gautam to flaunting her red dress, Kajal’s pictures are surely a feast for the eyes. In one of the pictures, she showed her “beach essentials”. On October 06, 2020 Kajal had updated her fans about her wedding. “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support,” she had written.

