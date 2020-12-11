Shibani Dandekar enjoys the beach life, shares breathtaking pictures

Actress Shibani Dandekar has taken the internet by storm with her holiday pictures. She seems to be missing her vacation. While sharing a photo, Shibani wrote, “Ready to put 2020 behind me @faroutakhtar #thenewbananabread.” Earlier, actress-VJ Shibani Dandekar treated her fans with an adorable picture of her with her beau,actor Farhan Akhtar. In the image, the lovebirds can be seen enjoying pool time as they look at the breathtaking view of the azure blue waters of the Indian Ocean. “Happy place @faroutakhtar,” Shibani captioned the image along with a star emoji. A day ago, Farhan posted a picture of Shibani and his daughter, Akiraa, jumping in joy on the beaches of Maldives. Farhan and Shibani started dating a couple of years ago. Farhan was previously married to Adhuna with whom he has two daughters.

