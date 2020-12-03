Madras High Court gets 10 additional judges

The President of India, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (l) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, appointed Justices S/ Govindarajulu Chandrasekharan, A.A. Nakkiran, Veerasamy Sivagnanam, Ganesan Ilangovan, Smt. Ananthi Subramanian, Smt. Kannammal Shanmuga Sundaram, Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup, Murali Shankar Kuppuraju, Miss Manjula Ramaraju Nalliah, and Smt. Thamilselvi T. Valayapalayam, as Additional Judges of the Madras High Court, in that order of seniority.

The appointment of S/ Govindarajulu Chandrasekharan, A.A. Nakkiran, Veerasamy Sivagnanam, Ganesan Ilangovan, Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup, Murali Shankar Kuppuraju, Miss Manjula Ramaraju Nalliah and Smt. Thamilselvi T. Valayapalayam, would be for a period of two years with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices. However, the period of appointment of Smt. Ananthi Subramanian and Smt. Kannammal Shanmuga Sundaram, would be with effect from the date they assume charge of their office till 30th July, 2022 and 19th July, 2022 respectively. Department of Justice issued a notification dated 01.12.2020, in this regard.

Govindarajulu Chandrasekharan, B.B.A., M.L. born on 31.05.1962, was enrolled as an Advocate on 25.02.1987. He entered the Tamil Nadu Judicial Service on 01.07.1991 and served in various capacities at different places as a Judicial Officer. Presently he serving as Director, Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy, Chennai since 30.09.2016.

A.A. Nakkiran, B.A., B.L., born on 10.05.1963, was enrolled as an Advocate on 12.11.1986. He entered the Tamil Nadu Judicial Service on 01.07.1991 and served in various capacities at different places as a Judicial Officer. Presently, he is serving as Principal Labour Judge, Industrial Tribunal, Chennai, since June 2018.

Veerasamy Sivagnanam, B.A., B.L., L.L.M., born on 01.06.1963, was enrolled as an Advocate on 24.09.1986. He entered the Tamil Nadu Judicial Service on 01.07.1991 and served in various capacities at different places as a Judicial Officer. Presently he is serving as Principal District Judge, Thanjavur since 02.05.2018.

Ganesan Ilangovan, B.Sc, M.L., born on 05.06.1963, was enrolled as an Advocate on 24.12.1986. He entered the Tamil Nadu Judicial Service on 01.07.1991 and served in various capacities at different places as a Judicial Officer. Presently he is serving as Registrar (Judicial) Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, Madurai since 18.09.2015.

Smt. Ananthi Subramanian, B.A, B.L., born on 31.07.1960, was enrolled as an Advocate on 15.02.1984. She entered the Tamil Nadu Judicial Service on 01.07.1991 and served in various capacities at different places as a Judicial Officer. Presently she served as Principal District Judge, Vellore since 28.03.2016.

Smt. Kannammal Shanmuga Sundaram, B.Sc., L.L.M., born on 20.07.1960,was enrolled as an Advocate on 15.10.1986. She entered the Tamil Nadu Judicial Service on 01.07.1991 as Civil Judge (Junior Division) and served in various capacities at different places as a Judicial Officer. Presently she is working as VII Additional Principal Judge, Family Court, Chennai since 13.06.2019.

Sathikumar Sukumara Kurup, B.Sc., B.L., born on 18.07.1963, was enrolled as an Advocate on 30.03.1988. He entered the Tamil Nadu Judicial Service on 18.11.1994 as Civil Judge (Junior Division) and served in various capacities at different places as a Judicial Officer. Presently he is working as Special Judge, Special Court under TNPID Act since 23.07.2018.

Murali Shankar Kuppuraju, B.L., born on 31.05.1968., was enrolled as an Advocate on 09.01.1991. He entered the Tamil Nadu Judicial Service on 27.11.1995 as Civil Judge (Junior Division) and served in various capacities at different places as a Judicial Officer. Presently he is working as Principal District Judge, Tiruchirappalli since 06-06-2019.

Ms. Manjula Ramaraju Nalliah, M.A., M.H.R., M.L., born on 16.02.1964., was enrolled as an Advocate on 25.11.1987. She entered the Tamil Nadu Judicial Service on 27.11.1995 as Civil Judge (Junior Division and served in various capacities at different places as a Judicial Officer. Presently she is working as Sessions Judge, Mahalir Needhimandram, and Chennai since 28.11.2017.

Smt. Thamilselvi T. Valayapalayam, B.L.,born on 19.06.1968, was enrolled as an Advocate on 10.10.1990. She entered the Tamil Nadu Judicial Service on 27.11.1995 as Civil Judge (Junior Division) and served in various capacities at different places as a Judicial Officer. Presently she is working as Registrar (Judicial), Madurai Bench of Madras High Court since 02.05.2019.