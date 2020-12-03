India’s Active Caseload drops to 4.28 Lakh after 132 days

India’s total Active Caseload had significantly dropped to 4.28 lakh (4,28,644) today. This is the lowest after 132 days. The total active cases were 4,26,167 on 23rd July, 2020.

There has been a sustained decrease in the number of active cases. India’s present active caseload consists of just 4.51% of India’s Total Positive Cases.

The daily new cases added to the country’s COVID numbers have been around 30K since the past three days. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 36,604. 43,062 cases recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. The number of daily recovered cases has surpassed the daily new cases since the past five days.

The difference in New Recoveries outnumbering New Cases has also improved the Recovery Rate to 94.03% today.

The total recovered cases stand at 89,32,647. The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases, that is steadily increasing, has crossed 85L today and presently stands at 85,04,003.

78.35% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 6,290 newly recovered cases. 6,151 people recovered in Kerala followed by 5,036 in Delhi.

77.25% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs.

Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 5,375. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,930 new cases.

501 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Ten States/UTs account for 79.84% of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (95). Delhi and West Bengal follow with 86 and 52 daily deaths, respectively.