List of Neeraj Chopra”s achievements

Tokyo : Here is a list of major achievements of Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who on Saturday won India”s first-ever track and field gold medal at Olympics with a throw of 87.58m at Tokyo Games here.
Olympics:
*Golf Medal in 2021.
Asian Games:
*Gold Medal in 2018.
Commonwealth Games:
*Gold Medal in 2018
Asian Athletics Championships:
*Gold Medal in 2017
World U-20 Athletics Championships:
*Gold Medal in 2016
South Asian Games:
*Gold Medal in 2016
Asian Junior Championships
*Silver Medal in 2016
Current National Record Holder
(88.07m – 2021)
Current World Junior Record Holder
(86.48m – 2016).
Please share this news