List of Neeraj Chopra”s achievements

Tokyo : Here is a list of major achievements of Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who on Saturday won India”s first-ever track and field gold medal at Olympics with a throw of 87.58m at Tokyo Games here.

Olympics:

*Golf Medal in 2021.

Asian Games:

*Gold Medal in 2018.

Commonwealth Games:

*Gold Medal in 2018

Asian Athletics Championships:

*Gold Medal in 2017

World U-20 Athletics Championships:

*Gold Medal in 2016

South Asian Games:

*Gold Medal in 2016

Asian Junior Championships

*Silver Medal in 2016

Current National Record Holder

(88.07m – 2021)

Current World Junior Record Holder

(86.48m – 2016).

