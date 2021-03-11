Leopard mauls 5 -yr-old girl to death in Udaipur

Udaipur : A five year old girl who was sleeping beside her father in Upala Fala of Kewda khurd village under Kewde ki Naal forest sanctuary limits, was dragged away and killed by a leopard past midnight . The villagers who chased the leopard found the girl’s body on a rock on a hill inside the jungle.

The victim Lalita was sleeping beside her father Kishan Meena in the courtyard of their house on Sunday night. Around 2.30 am the leopard crept inside and dragged away the child. Kishan woke up hearing his daughter’s cries and was shocked to see her being carried away by the big cat. He shouted for help and villagers gathered in no time. They ran behind the leopard who after sometime vanished in the dark inside the woods. After some time people found the body some one kilometer away on a rock.

The forest officials reached the spot and consoled the family. The villagers were infuriated as they said that some days ago a woman too had been attacked by a leopard , luckily she escaped. Regional conservator of forest RK Jain said cages are being laid to trap the beast while ex gratia would be paid to the aggrieved family as per the norms.