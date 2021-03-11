Lecture on GST and Soft-Skills Development in BN Pharmacy

Udaipur : Dr. Siddhraj Singh Sisodia, Principal of the Bhupal Nobles’ College of Pharmacy, informed that a seminar was organized in the college today. In the first session, Dr. Ram Singh Gurjar, Deputy Director of National Academy of Indirect Taxes, Customs and Narcotics, Jaipur, gave information to the students on Goods and Sales Taxes (GST) and also informed them about how to go into civil services. In the second session, MDS University lecturer and soft skills trainer Dhwani Mishra gave his lecture on soft-skills and their importance in career development.

While addressing the students, she told students to many topics such as listening skills, decision making ability, problem solving, critical thinking, avoiding procrastination etc. and also explained the way in which one can develop these qualities in oneself. The program was anchored by Dr. Kamal Singh Rathore. The event was also attended by Dean Dr. Yuvraj Singh Sarangdevot, Prof. Mahendra Singh Ranawat, Dr. Priyadarshini Kamble, Hitesh Kothari, Dr. Jitendra Singh Rajawat, Dr. Anshu Sharma. Looking at the corona situation, social distancing and all other measures were taken care of.

