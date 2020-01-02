Leopard attacks rescue team in Rajsamand village, dies before treatment

Udaipur : A leopard that was injured after being hit by some speeding vehicle on the national highway 8 near Janawad village in Rajsamand district a day ago, died on Thursday. It had reportedly turned aggressive due to the accident and even attacked the rescue team from Udaipur which had gone to tranquilize it. Shooter Satnam SIngh and forest guard Jitendra Singh Devda sustained minor injuries of the wild cat’s attack.

According to the authorities, the male leopard which was around 7 years was hit by some vehicle while he was crossing the road. The cat hid inside a nearby field and the owner reported the incident to the forest department. A local team fromJ heelwada went to the location but called for the expert assistance as the animal’s behaviour was aggressive. Rescue team led by Shooter Satnam Singh from Udaipur began its operation on Thursday morning around 8 pm. However, before it could be tranquilized, the leopard suddenly jumped over Satnam SIngh and while Devda tried to separate them, the leopard pounced on the latter and injured him with its teeth and nails.

Later the rescue team tranquilized the big cat however, it died on the way to hospital. The autopsy was held by a medical board and the leopard was cremated at the Peeparda nursery later evening.