Lemon Tree Hotels gains on signing license agreement for upcoming Hotel in Himachal Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a License Agreement for a 39 room upcoming Hotel at Mcleodganj in Dharamshala at Himachal Pradesh under the brand ‘Lemon Tree Hotels’. The hotel is expected to be operational by September, 2022. The hotel will feature 39 well-appointed rooms and suites, complemented by a multicuisine restaurant and a bar. It will also have a conference room, and a swimming pool and a fitness center for recreation.

Lemon Tree Hotels is India’s largest hotel chain in the mid-priced hotel sector, and the third largest overall, on the basis of controlling interest in owned and leased rooms.