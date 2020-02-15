Lawyers boycott work, take out silent march for passing Protection Act

UdaipurA peaceful protest was held by lawyers across Udaipur division on Friday, over long pending demands related to the protection as well as welfare of the advocate fraternity. Advocates boycotted work and were livid over two recent incidents of violence targeted at lawyers in the division. They also condemned the recent bomb blast in the court compound in Lucknow and demanded security for the community.

Organised by Bar Association of Udaipur, the protest saw lawyers march to the collectorate from the district and session court premises. They handed over a memorandum to the collector expressing their dissent over the Lucknow bomb case and the recent attacks on the advocates in Chhoti Sadri and Udaipur. Manish Sharma, President of the association said the advocates are being frequently targeted by anti social elements due to their profession and hence there is rising demand for being granted medical facilities at super specialty hospitals and security to their family members in case of attacks.

They also demanded the implementation of the long pending Advocate Protection Act and demanded speedy police action to arrest the culprits so that such hate incidents are not repeated. General Secretary of Udaipur Bar Association Chakravarti Singh, Neelash Dwivedi, Rajesh Verma, senior lawyers Harish Paliwal, Ratan Singh Rao, Shambhu SIngh Rathore, Ramesh Nandwana were among others who led the march.