Lupin gains on launching Tacrolimus Capsules USP

Lupin is currently trading at Rs. 898.10, up by 2.90 points or 0.32% from its previous closing of Rs. 895.20 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 904.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 907.65 and Rs. 890.10 respectively. So far 78093 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1121.85 on 18-Sep-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 505.00 on 13-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 907.65 and Rs. 873.45 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 40887.82 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.91%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 40.21% and 12.60% respectively.

Lupin has launched Tacrolimus Capsules USP, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, and 5 mg, after Lupin’s alliance partner Concord Biotech (Concord) received an approval for its ANDA from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Tacrolimus Capsules USP, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, and 5 mg, are the generic equivalent of Prograf Capsules, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, and 5 mg, of Astellas Pharma US, Inc., and are indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection, in adult patients receiving allogeneic kidney transplant, liver transplant, and heart transplant, and in pediatric patients receiving allogeneic liver transplants, in combination with other immunosuppressants.

Tacrolimus Capsules USP, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, and 5 mg (RLD: Prograf) had an annual sales of approximately $303 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT September 2020).

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India.