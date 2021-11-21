Joint Bank Account not mandatory for Spouse Pension

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also Incharge Department of Pensions, today clarified and reiterated that Joint Bank Account is not mandatory for Spouse Pension.

The Minister said, the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always sought “ease of living” for all sections of society including the retirees and pensioners who are the nation’s assets with all their experience and long years of service rendered by them.

Speaking to media after a meeting with senior officials of the Pension Department, Dr Jitendra Singh said, in case the Head of Office is satisfied that it is not possible for the retiring Government Servant to open a joint account with his/her spouse for reasons beyond his/her control, this requirement may be relaxed. All agency banks disbursing Central Government pension have been advised that in case the spouse (Family pensioner) opts for the existing joint bank account for credit of family pension, banks should not insist on opening a new account.

The Minister, added that a joint bank account with spouse is however desirable and it is to be opened with their spouse in whose favor an authorization for family pension exists in the PPO. Operation in these accounts would be on “former or survivor” or “either or survivor” basis as desired by the pensioner, he added.

The reason for opening of joint bank account is to ensure that family pension may be commenced without any delay and the family pensioner is not subjected to any hardships for opening of a new pension bank account. This also ensures minimum documentation for the family pensioner while submitting request for commencement of family pension.