IRCTC to suspend operations of Lucknow-Delhi, Ahemdabad-Mumbai Tejas Express trains

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to suspend its operations of Lucknow-Delhi and Ahemdabad-Mumbai Tejas Express trains. The management has decided to cancel all departures of IRCTC Tejas trains due to low occupancy levels resulting from coronavirus(COVID-19) pandemic. The position would be reviewed after seeing the occupancy of Indian Railways on these sectors in future.

IRCTC is the only entity authorised by the Indian railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.