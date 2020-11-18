Yes Bank inches up on launching co-branded prepaid card in partnership with Neokred Technologies

Yes Bank is currently trading at Rs. 14.67, up by 0.01 points or 0.07% from its previous closing of Rs. 14.66 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 14.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 14.85 and Rs. 14.45 respectively. So far 13703906 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 87.95 on 18-Mar-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 5.55 on 06-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 14.90 and Rs. 13.61 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 36755.55 crore.

The Institutions and Non-Institutions held 60.44% and 39.56%, stake in the Bank respectively.

Yes Bank has launched co-branded prepaid card in partnership with Neokred Technologies to facilitate cashless payments. The card offerings can be personalised to suit the requirements of corporates seeking salary cards or expense cards for their employees. The prepaid card will be offered to Neokred’s corporate partners across various sectors, including healthcare, financial institutions, NBFCs, oil companies, educational institutions, FMCG and infrastructure.

The prepaid card can be loaded with balance and used for spends such as purchases, payment for utility bills, online shopping, ticket bookings and cash withdrawal at ATMs alongwith various benefits. The card offers easy enrolment without opening a bank account, faster transaction processing, facility to overview expenditures with real time visibility, rewards points and promotional programmes, among others.

Yes Bank is engaged in providing banking services, including corporate and institutional banking, financial markets, investment banking, corporate finance, branch banking, business and transaction banking, and wealth management.