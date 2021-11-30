IRCTC catches speed on the bourses

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at Rs. 798.05, up by 22.50 points or 2.90% from its previous closing of Rs. 775.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 785.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 819.80 and Rs. 785.00 respectively. So far 434782 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1278.60 on 19-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 267.19 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 901.80 and Rs. 750.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 64116.00 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 67.40%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 16.29% and 16.31% respectively.

Online bus ticketing platform redBus has made entry into the rail ticketing space, by launching ‘redRail’ in collaboration with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). In the said partnership IRCTC will act as an authorized partner.

IRCTC is the only entity authorised by the Indian railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.