IRB Infrastructure Developers’ arm achieves financial closure for Himachal Pradesh Project

IRB Infrastructure Developers’ Wholly-owned Subsidiary — Pathankot Mandi Highway has achieved financial closure for the Project of Rehabilitation and Upgradation to Four Lane configuration & Strengthening of Punjab/HP Border to Mo from Km 11.000 to Km 42.000 (Design Length 28.700 KM) of NH-20 (New NH-154) of Pathankot-Mandi Section in the state of Himachal Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) (Package-IA).

The construction Period is 730 Days and Operation Period is 15 years commencing from COD. The Project involves a grant of Rs 331 crore from NHAI, equity of Rs 124 crore from the company and Project Financing of Rs 373 crore from the lenders.

IRB Infrastructure Developers undertakes development of various infrastructure projects in the road sector through several special purpose vehicles.