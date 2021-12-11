Jubilant Industries’ arm temporarily close down manufacturing activities at Uttar Pradesh

Jubilant Industries’ material unlisted wholly-owned subsidiary — Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products (JACPL), has temporarily closed down manufacturing activities at its plant located in Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh, upon receipt of directions on December 09, 2021 from Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas. All the other plants of the company are working properly.

Jubilant Industries offers a range of products in Crop Nutrition, Crop Growth Regulator and Crop Protection areas under the brand “Ramban”, which is a widely accepted brand in the market.